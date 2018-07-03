× Summer heat to continue… Quite refreshing for the upcoming weekend

Rather hot its turning out to be with temperatures approaching 90 degrees! Throw in a touch more humidity and heat index values are already in the upper 90s. By dusk, temperatures will still be in the 80s by the time fireworks get going in many of our hometowns. Overnight lows will only drop down into the middle 70s.

Isolated storms are still possible during the afternoon hours for the 4th of July with highs once again around 90 and heat index values around 100.

After Thursday, very refreshing weather blows in for the upcoming weekend with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

It will become warmer and more humid for John Deere Classic week with a couple of chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

