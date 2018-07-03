In the kitchen with Fareway: Summer Citrus Pork Tenderloin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer Citrus Pork Tenderloin

· 1 pork tenderloin (about 1 ½ pounds)

· 2 Tbsp canola oil

· 1 cup Samuel Adams® Summer Ale

· 1 Sunkist® Meyer lemon, juiced

· 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

· 2 clove garlic, minced

· 1 tsp dried chipotle chili powder

· 1 pinch salt

· 1 pinch ground black pepper

Samuel Adams® Summer Ale and Sunkist® Meyer Lemons are the perfect pair for a deliciously juicy, summery Pork Tenderloin.

Combine oil, Sam Adams Summer Ale, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, and chipotle pepper. Add pork and marinate for 30 minutes, up to 2 hours. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Remove pork from marinade and discard remaining marinade. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Grill tenderloin for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until the internal temperature reaches 145° F followed by a 3 minute rest period.