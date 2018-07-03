Fireworks can be harmful to veterans with PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- Veterans are asking for everyone to be considerate this Independence Day.

Mike Malmstrom, commander of AMVET post 145, said he sees a lot of veterans in The Quad Cities who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD and that the popping of fireworks can trigger anxiety and flashbacks for those who suffer.

"If you're going to do fireworks in your neighborhood, walk around and ask any veterans if they have a problem with you shooting fireworks off," Malstrom asks.

Malmstrom says PTSD can affect everyone differently, but warning the veteran can help ease their suffering.

PTSD can effect anyone, not just veterans, so Malmstrom asked that people be aware and considerate.