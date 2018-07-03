Des Moines Hy-Vee filled with water after flash floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro Hy-Vee store could be closed for a month after filling with water from heavy rain over the weekend.

A video shared by Mychael Thomas on Facebook shows food floating down the aisles in the Hy-Vee on MLK Parkway after the flood hit. Cleanup started on Sunday, with large dumpsters positioned in the parking lot. Most items removed from the store were thrown away.

According to the Des Moines Register, the store was already slated for a renovation and the work will begin sooner because of the flood damage.