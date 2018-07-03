× Climatologist: Unusual humidity plagues June and the days ahead

Illinois – (Illinois News Network) – It wasn’t the heat that made June in Illinois a rough one, it was the moisture in the air that made the weather so uncomfortable. And experts are predicting more humidity this month.

The weather in June was abnormal. The combination of high temperature and high humidity led to excessive heat warnings in many areas of the state by the National Weather Service.

According to Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel, the state saw the the 11th warmest and 14th wettest month on record. But he says it was the combination of the heat and the moisture in the air that made it feel much worse.

“We had dew point temperatures that were between 75 and 80 degrees for pretty much the whole state,” he said. “That is very uncomfortable, just miserable conditions.”

The already wet soil and healthy crop stands also contributed to the high humidity.

“It was just pumping [moisture] into the air making for very humid conditions,” he said

The National Weather Service is predicting higher than normal temps for this month as well.

“The forecast for the through July 15 suggests that drier conditions will prevail across most of central and northern Illinois, but the southern third of Illinois has an increased chance of above-normal precipitation,” Angel said on his blog post.