1 Dead, 5 Injured after branch falls at Rock Island Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person is dead, and at least five other people have been taken to the hospital, after a tree branch fell on them as they watched fireworks at the Rock Island County Courthouse.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 3rd. Witnesses said dozens of people were sitting underneath the tree when the branch fell and many people moved out of the way. One person said people tried to lift the tree up after it fell to free people trapped underneath.

Witnesses on the scene said the tree came down without any warning and several dozen people were sitting beneath it. Some witnesses said they mistook it for fireworks.

Several people have been taken on gurneys, and crews have covered up parts of the tree with white sheets.