YOUR HEALTH: A replacement hip custom made for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVINE, California – A hip replacement system recently approved by the FDA is helping surgeons find the best alignment for the prosthetics.

The "Optimized Position System", or OPS, starts weeks before surgery, with x-rays, CT scans, and 3-D models.

Polio as a child left Barbara Abbott with legs of different lengths. But hip pain that flared up a few years ago has slowed this active 72-year-old.

Even sitting to paint hurt.

"So I'm afraid at the point I might fall, because it's like a hot pan, you have to drop it. When you step on it at that perfect angle, it's just excruciating."

Before surgery with the OPS system, patients get x-rays of how the pelvis moves in three positions.

"Then, with the use of a CT scan of the pelvis, we can create this patient-specific block that exactly matches the bony morphology of the pelvis," explained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Barnett.

Those images are used to make a hip analysis and a 3-D model of Barbara's hip.

All this shows exactly where to put the socket and a guide block that's aligned with a laser.

"When we actually put the implant in, we just match up our laser points so that we know we've repeated the exact angles that we planned for pre-operatively," said Dr. Barnett.

The team takes x-rays during the procedure, too, to make sure everything lines up.

Dr. Barnett says the OPS system adds a few minutes to the 45-minute surgery.

"Her arthritis pain will be gone this afternoon once the surgery is over, and she`ll be up walking."

"Since I'll be walking right away, I hope to be right out here going as soon as I can and get back on my bike," added Barbara.

And she can't wait to keep up again with Dan, her husband of 52 years.

Less than a week after her surgery, Barbara is already walking her boardwalk and she has no pain.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Every patient moves differently, and now surgeons can take this into account when performing hip replacement surgery, thanks to a new technology from the Corin Group that helps determine the best positioning of an implant and its components based on how patients really move during daily activities. In the U.S., the first-ever functional, patient-specific hip replacement procedures using OPS were performed in November 2016, shortly after FDA clearance. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corin-group-launches-optimized-positioning-system-ops-for-hip-replacement-at-aaos-300423165.html)

Dr. Barnett says this procedure can be used for anyone who needs a total hip replacement.

More than 3000 patients have had the procedure in Australia and Europe, where it was approved years ago.

If this story has impacted your life or prompted you or someone you know to seek or change treatments, please let us know by contacting Jim Mertens at jim.mertens@wqad.com or Marjorie Bekaert Thomas at mthomas@ivanhoe.com.