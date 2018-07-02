Teen charged with mother’s murder appears in adult court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Illinois -- A teenage girl accused of shooting and killing her mother made her first appearance in adult court Monday, July 2nd, 2018.

At age 15, Anna Schroeder was facing two counts of first degree murder, arson and concealment of a homicide.

Previous reports indicate that investigators said Schroeder shot her mother, 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder, in the head on July 6, 2017 when her mother returned from work.

Investigators said Schroeder then texted a picture of her mother's body to her girlfriend Rachel Helm, age 15, who The pair planned to run away, but first they decided to set the house on fire to destroy evidence, investigators said.

On July 2nd the court found probable cause to move forward with the case. An arraignment was set for August 15th at 9 a.m.

Helm was being charged as an adult as well, with arson and concealment of a homicide. A trial for Helm was set for July 17th.