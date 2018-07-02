× Still looks toasty for the 4th… Nice cool down this upcoming weekend

A lot more tolerable humidity out there today compared to the past few as daytime highs are climbing around the low to mid 80s, which is about seasonal for this time of year.

Tonight will be another pretty nice night with overnight lows back into the middle 60s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be much warmer and a bit more humid. Look for highs between 88 on Tuesday with lower 90s still on track both Wednesday and Thursday. There will only be slight chances for a pop-up shower or two on Wednesday with the coverage increasing later Thursday.

After Thursday, the weather pattern looks wonderful with sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s heading into the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

