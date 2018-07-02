× St. Jude donation box stolen from Bettendorf Hardee’s

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Bettendorf police are looking for two suspects in connection with the theft of a St. Jude donation box at a Hardees on Wednesday, June 27.

The theft was caught on camera. After one man ordered his food, he called his friend over to the counter. On the way out, the second man looks at the donation box and takes it while no one is at the counter.

Police say that people with any information on who these people are should contact Lt. John Majeske at (563) 344-4044.