× New U of Illinois medical school to open its doors Monday

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois’ new medical school is set to open its doors with its first class of 32 students.

The News-Gazette reports the Carle Illinois College of Medicine will kick off a weeklong orientation for students on Monday. There will be a welcome from Dean King Li, campus tours and a barbeque before studies begin.

Andrea Jake is director of student affairs. She says “It’s getting real.”

Opening a brand new medical school has required attention to countless details. Officials have had to consider everything from curriculum to cadavers, recruiting campaigns and designing patches for students’ lab coats.

The school will fuse medicine with engineering in hopes of training a new type of “physician scientist.” Li says it’s a “first-in-the-world” curriculum that other medical schools will copy.