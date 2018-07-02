Davenport police officer assaulted, suspect at large

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police are looking for a man police say assaulted an officer.

According to a press release from the City of Davenport Police Department, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West 53rd Street at 1:37 p.m. on July 2.

According to the release, the driver initially tried to run away, but stopped when the officer yelled at him to stop. When the officer approached, the driver attacked. Both fell to the ground and the officer’s head hit the pavement. The driver then got away. The officer was taken to the hospital but released soon after.

Police are describing the suspect as an older, white male in his 50’s. He is bald and was wearing a red shirt. The vehicle was described as a tan Toyota sedan wit ha temporary tag.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the City of Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, or submit an anonymous tip through the mobile app, “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.