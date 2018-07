× Davenport firefighters investigating house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters were called to West Central Park Avenue and Division Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 1st.

Firefighters say the house was vacant at the time of the fire, and that the fire started inside the home. The house did suffer from seom fire and water damage.

Fire crews monitored the house overnight to make sure there were no flareups.