3 Weird Hot Dog Recipes for the 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4th of July is coming up, but did you know July is National Hot Dog Month? We did! So, to celebrate, we each showed you three weird hot dog recipes on Good Morning Quad Cities on Monday, July 2nd.

First, Jon made Hot Docos - a cross between hot dogs and tacos! Click the video above to see how he made them. Here's the recipe:

Hot Docos, according to Delish.Com

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 onion, roughly chopped 1/2 tsp. chili powder kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 8 hot dogs 2 tbsp. butter 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour 1 c. milk 1 1/2 c. shredded Cheddar 1/2 c. Shredded Monterey Jack 8 hard taco shells, slightly warmed 1 c. guacamole Sour cream, for serving 1/2 c. pickled jalapeños

DIRECTIONS In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and chili powder and season with salt and pepper. Cook until almost tender, about 4 minutes, then increase heat to medium-high and add hot dogs to skillet. Cook until the hot dogs are slightly charred, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from heat. Make nacho cheese sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook for about 1 minute. Stir in milk and bring to a simmer. When the milk begins to thicken, stir in cheeses, whisking constantly until sauce is smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Build hot docos: Into each taco shell, add guacamole, some onions and a hot dog. Drizzle with nacho cheese sauce. Top with sour cream and jalapeños.

Next, I did a play on sushi and made Hot Dog Sushi. It sounds a little crazy, but click the video below to see which ingredient really makes this recipe a winner: Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot Dog Sushi, according to Delish.com

INGREDIENTS

1/2 16-oz. bag frozen Tater Tots 8 slices white sandwich bread 1/2 c. mayonnaise 1/2 c. shredded Cheddar 1/3 c. thinly sliced pickles 1 package mini hot dogs Ranch dressing, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425° and bake tater tots according to package instructions. Using a rolling pin, roll bread slices until very flat. Spread each slice with mayonnaise then sprinkle with cheese. Lay baked tater tots on top of bread and lightly smash. Top with pickles and mini hot dogs then roll up tightly. Slice into 4 to 5 pieces. Serve with ranch dressing. Finally, Eric made a traditional recipe - Cheesy Hot Dog Croissants. This one was a favorite from when Eric was a kid. Here's his recipe: All you'll need is a package of crescent rolls, a few slices of American cheese, and of course hot dogs! Take the crescents out of the tube and separate each triangle. Next, take a knife and carefully score the hot dog length-wise without slicing it all the way through. Take a half square of American cheese and fold that in half. Stuff the American cheese into the hot dog and then wrap with the crescent roll dough.

Bake, using the package directions for the crescent dough. Enjoy!

We hope these recipes inspire you to make something different (and weird!) for all your 4th of July festivities. Happy National Hot Dog Month!