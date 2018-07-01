× Storm chance later in the day… Still looking warm and humid for the 4th

A rather muggy day its turning out to be around the area but not oppressive like what we’ve dealing with the past couple of days. Fortunately, the dangerous heat has shifted toward the east which will allow heat index values in the 90s. Still, its important to hydrate especially if your in the sun for a prolong period of time.

Cool front will be passing across the area this afternoon and evening. Along it a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will pop up mainly east of the river during this period. Could be an isolated strong storm with heavy rain and wind the main threat.

That takes us to the start of the new week with highs in the upper 80s on Monday under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll get a break on the humidity in the air that day too before increasing along with the temperatures heading through 4th of July. Expect lower 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values ranging between 97 and 101 degrees. Still see a small chance for a shower of thunderstorm each day with the better coverage coming Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here