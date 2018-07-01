Local softball team raising money for Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bettendorf, Iowa-- The Bettendorf Lil' Dawgs softball team won the state championship title and have now been invited to Nationals in Kansas City at the end of July.

They need to raise seven thousand dollars to cover the cost for the entire team.

"They're pumped. They can't wait to get down there and play and be on that huge of a stage," said Adam Hultman. Hultman is the Lil' Dawgs assistant coach.

On July 1st they teamed up with Public House to hold a fundraiser with games, prizes, pizza and a dunk tank.

This is the Lil' Dawgs team to make it to Nationals and the only Iowa team that has been invited.

"To represent Iowa and the Quad Cities area and to earn that right to be there. I think that they're just really excited to have that opportunity," said Hultman.

Right now they are five thousand dollars short of their goal.