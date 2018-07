Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call that came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday June 30, 2018.

It happened near the intersection of West 11th Street and Brown Street. That's just north of Herington Park.

Witnesses say at least 6 rounds were fired off towards a man running down 11th Street.

No damages were reported. And police say there were no reports of a gunshot victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department.