× Watch Live: Strong storms moving through the area tonight

Storms capable of producing damaging hail and straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph are possible this evening.

Storms could continue after midnight with a small threat for severe weather.

8:45pm – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jo Daviess Co. has been allowed to expire. However, storms continue over Jo Daviess and northern Carroll Co. producing torrential rainfall. Flash flooding will be likely if this continues past 9:15pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45pm for Jo Daviess Co. @wqad pic.twitter.com/PmDVlVVfI0 — EricSorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) July 1, 2018

