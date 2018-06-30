Texas man arrested for selling fireworks out of his trunk with loaded gun in Davenport parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--A Texas man is facing charges after police say he was selling illegal fireworks out of his trunk in a Davenport parking lot.

Jarred Carlyle was arrested on Saturday afternoon on Kimberly Road just east of Dahl Ford.

During a search of his car, police say they found drug paraphernalia, a loaded gun and fireworks, which he didn't have a proper permit to possess or sell. Police say Carlyle was selling those fireworks out of his trunk.

He's now facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance, carrying a weapon and fireworks.