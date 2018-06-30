Storms with gusty wind and torrential rainfall through early morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will traverse the QCA early Sunday morning, putting down some very heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for areas mainly north of I-80 where 3-5 inches of rain can be expected. This is especially dangerous at night when it's very hard to judge the depth or velocity of floodwaters. Also, areas that are hilly can be problem areas because water can be shuttled down into valleys causing torrents.

Because of the storm energy, vivid and near-constant lightning is also expected. Some storms will also have the capability of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

Here is a look at the latest view from StormTrack 8 Doppler Radar. Check the StormTrack 8 Weather App for alerts or click here.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen