Mothers rally against immigration policy in Davenport

Davenport, Iowa-- Thousands of people nationwide are fighting back against President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

"Our government has chosen to separate children, as young as infants, from their parents. Most of whom are coming to seek asylum at our border," said event organizer Leslie Kilgannon.

Kilgannon helped organized the rally in Davenport. It started with mothers in the community.

"Several mothers in the area have been growing concerned about the situation that is happening on our southern border, " said Kilgannon, "Who better than mothers to organize a response. All across the country there are seven hundred events under the title of "Families Belong Together" and I think everyone one of us agree that families belong together."

The group walked the streets with signs, megaphones and chants to bring attention to the growing issue saying enough is enough.

"It`s time the rest of us stood up and said no that`s not right this is well beyond time for good people to stand up and peacefully organize and say enough," said Kilgannon.