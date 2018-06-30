× Intense heat could form gusty storms by evening

Significant heat continues today with dangerous levels of heat and humidity. Afternoon heat index values could exceed 110 in a few locations.

As the heat is maximized, a few storms could start forming as early as dinnertime. These storms will be very efficient lightning producers so if you see these on the western horizon, remain indoors. In addition, there’s a slight chance a few storms could produce gusty winds in excess of 50 mph. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70s with scattered storm activity.

Off and on thunderstorms can be expected for Sunday with the bulk of the activity in the morning. A few storms could refire in the afternoon. It will remain warm, but not nearly as hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.