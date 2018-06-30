× Excessive Heat Warning until 7pm… Tiny relief not too far away

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES INTO SATURDAY

Little change in the high heat and humidity today as daytime highs will make their way back in the 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. However, we do expect to get a tiny bit of relief on Sunday as a front carries a few showers and thunderstorms across the area. Highs on Sunday though will only drop around the upper 80s with lows that night in the upper 60s.

By next week we’ll see temperatures warm around the 90 degree mark heading into the 4th with just a small chance for a light shower passing through.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

