Car chase ends in a deadly accident at Davenport Municipal Airport

Davenport, Iowa-- Iowa State Patrol was notified of a reckless driver in Clinton County on the morning of June 30th.

Patrol officers chased the suspect into Davenport. Where the driver crashed through the gates of the Davenport Municipal Airport and drove onto the runway.

A state patrol deputy says the driver then accelerated and crashed into fuel container causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver of the car died in the vehicle. The driver's name hasn't been released and the incident is still under investigation.