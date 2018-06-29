× WQAD News 8 Celebrates Our 2018 Jefferson Award Nominees With 30-Minute Special

One person can make a difference… and we are proving it.

On Friday, June 29th, WQAD News 8 held its 2018 Jefferson Awards Special – sponsored by Genesis Health System and Weber Auto Group. The half-hour special featured our 8 Jefferson Awards Nominees from the 2018 Season, including our Jefferson Awards Finalist who is in Washington, D.C. this week for the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony.

For the fourth year in a row, WQAD News 8 is proud to be one of the Media Partners of the Jefferson Awards Foundation. The Jefferson Awards are the country’s longest standing and most prestigious celebration of public service. The foundation was created by Jackie Kennedy in 1972 and celebrated its 45th year in 2017.

Our 1st Nominee is Monica Evans, who started The Pickard Project in honor of a soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our country. Our 2nd Nominee is Jamie Dunker, who is using her experience with the loss of five babies to help other women through Walk for Baby Feet.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our 3rd Nominee is Coach Ron Williams, who became an unlikely leader of the Muscatine Boxing Club. Our 4th Nominee is Jason Schneider, who donates his free time to help people dealing with natural disasters through the Abiding Word Church Disaster Response Team.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our 5th Nominee is Barb Montgomery, who started the Have a Heart for the Homeless Luncheon as soon as she retired from United Township High School in East Moline. Our 6th Nominee is Sharon Hayslett, who used her own childhood experience to start Thy Loving Kindness Ministry: All God's Children Shall Have Socks. Our 7th Nominee is Jan Tappa, who's double identity over the last couple of decades has made Christmas brighter for those in need.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, our 8th Nominee and Jefferson Awards Finalist is Michelle McMullen with Jordan's Joy. This week, Michelle is in Washington, D.C. to share her story and cause with dozens of other Jefferson Awards Finalists from around the country:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're now getting ready for our 2019 Season of the Jefferson Awards, sponsored by Genesis Health System and Budget Blinds.

If you know an "Unsung Hero," you can fill out a nomination form here.