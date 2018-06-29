Police respond to another incident near Moline’s Belgrade Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- One person was sent to the hospital after another early morning incident Friday, June 29.

Police say it happened at 25th Avenue and 16th Street, at Steve's Belgrade. That intersection was filled with police and paramedics around 2:45 a.m.

Moline Police are now investigating. In the meantime, residents say they are unnerved, claiming there's been an increase in crime in that area.

Monday, June 28, police responded to a shooting near there, which lead to a high speed chase through a number of cities. A dead body was also found that same morning not far from the bar.