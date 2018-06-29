× One injured after shots-fired incident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police believe that a man who checked himself into the Trinity Hospital emergency room in Bettendorf with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on the night of Thursday, June 28, was involved in a shots-fired incident that happened earlier in the night on West 4th Street in Davenport.

The 21-year-old gunshot victim – whom police are not identifying – walked in to Trinity shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police said. Investigators believe he was involved in a shots-fired incident that happened a little after 10:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 4th Street. Police who responded to that incident found gun casings and bullet holes in a house on the street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Davenport Police at (563) 326-6125.