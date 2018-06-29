NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Two Ways to Make Zoodles (Plus Some Sauce!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've probably heard of Zoodles. Our friends at Fareway talked about them just a few weeks ago! However, we wanted to know how to make them, especially after we found this in our break room upstairs earlier this week:

So, during Nailed It Or Failed It on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, June 29th, we showed you two ways to make Zoodles out of zucchini! Thanks to some help from WhatsUpMoms, we peeled and "spiralized" (is that a word?) our way to Zoodle greatness, and made a delicious sauce to go on top! Click the video above to see how we did it and click the video below to see the TASTE TEST:

There's no Nailed It Or Failed It (or Cocktail of the Week) during WQAD News 8 at 11am this week, due to our 2018 Jefferson Awards Special. We hope you'll tune in for it at 11:30am and 6:30pm!