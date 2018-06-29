× Investigation says shooting of Sterling man by Rock Falls officer was justified

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — After a six-month investigation, the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County State’s Attorney office have ruled that the Jan. 26 shooting of Nate Edwards by Rock Falls Police Officer Jonathan Cater was justified.

Edwards was shot and killed following a vehicle pursuit, at the conclusion of which police say Edwards put the car he was driving in reverse, accelerating at an officer, who then fired his weapon.

Edward’s family disputes that accounting of the events and claims Edwards was shot after he did not comply with officer’s orders to get out of the vehicle. The family filed a lawsuit on Jan. 30, suing Cater and the City of Rock Falls for wrongful use of deadly force. The suit claims the shooting was “unprovoked, unjustified, excessive and unreasonable.”

A release sent by Cater’s attorney James Mertes on Friday, June 29 noted that the investigation “confirm that Jonathan Cater’s actions were fully justified.”

“Officer Cater continues to express his sincere sympathy for the family of Nate Edwards,” he added.

Mertes said no further statements would be made on behalf of Cater at this time.