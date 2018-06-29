× Four teens and one pre-teen arrested for stealing an SUV, crashing it at 2:30 a.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One adult and four minors – ranging in age from 12 to 18 – were arrested and charged with theft after allegedly stealing an SUV and crashing it into a drainage ditch early in the morning of Friday, June 29.

According to Davenport Police, reports of a suspicious vehicle came in a little after 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 52nd Street. The individuals in the SUV were reportedly checking car doors in a residential area. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it fled, eventually crashing into a drainage area of Silver Creek.

All five individuals ran from the disabled vehicle, but were caught. The crashed vehicle, a Ford SUV, had been reported stolone on June 27. It was extensively damaged in the crash.

The lone adult arrested was Dramya Holt, 18, who is charged with 2nd degree theft and interference with official acts.

The minors arrested were 12 and 14-year old males and 13 and 16-year old females. All four were charged with 2nd degree theft and turned over to a guardian.

All the suspects are from Davenport.