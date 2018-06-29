Fire crews spend hours battling Moline house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Fire crews responded to a house fire around 7:30 p.m. at 1250 12th Ave. in Moline.

Black smoke could be seen billowing on nearby streets, and flames burned through the windows and roof, which eventually collapsed.

Crews battled the flames for over two hours as hot spots kept appearing in the attic area.

One couple told us they thought the smoke they were seeing was from a grill or bonfire, but soon realized it wasn't. They said they rushed over to make sure everyone got out of the house.

A woman who said her daughter lives in the house said everyone got out safely.

People also brought out water, Gatorade, and popsicles for the firefighters.