Exelon unveils newly expanded training facility at Quad Cities Station

CORDOVA, Illinois - Exelon Generation unveiled a newly completed multi-million dollar expansion of the nuclear plant's Professional Learning Center at a ribbon cutting on June 29.

The project almost doubled the size of the current building and will provide the staff at the Quad Cities station with a state-of-the-art training facility.

The company says that the expansion demonstrates Exelon's commitment to its future in the Quad Cities.

The event also included leaders from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and officials from construction companies.