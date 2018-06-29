× Cement truck rollover causes northbound US 61 to close

LONG GROVE, Iowa — A cement truck rolled over on US Hwy 61 Friday, June 29th morning, causing the northbound lane to close between County Road F55 and County Road F33 in Long Grove, Iowa near Mile Marker 129, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The truck is “totaled,” according to a scanner report.

Authorities expect northbound travel on US 61 to be blocked for at least the morning of Friday, June 29th.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.