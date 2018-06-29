× Blues Fest won’t be moved after Davenport flooding

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Don’t get blue over the blues. This year’s festival will not be moved due to park flooding.

A source from the 2018 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival has confirmed the event will not change location because of high waters. The event is still planned for LeClaire Park in Davenport, June 6 and 7.

This report comes after both LeClaire and Centennial Parks were closed for the upcoming Red, White and Boom Fourth of July celebration on June 3.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest Sunday, June 1. Our source said that they believe they can clean up the park in time for the festival after waters recede.