The Assumption softball team clinched at least a share of another MAC title. WQAD's Dustin Nolan explains how the Lady Knights continue to set new standards.
Assumption Softball Setting New Standards
-
Rock Island SB wins semifinal game, Assumption Advances to Soccer Championship, QC Hockey Gets New Coach
-
justin Sharp Shootout Championship, Bandits Baseball, Assumption & Louisa Muscatine win softball games
-
Assumption Soccer wins 9th Title in school history, Rock Island Softball wins first State Championship
-
Assumption girls race past Central
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island Softball, Assumption Soccer State Champions
-
-
WQAD June 25th- MAC baseball and softball
-
Western Big 6 Baseball and Softball, Bettendorf Soccer, Augustana Tennis
-
WQAD Sports June 4th
-
WQAD Sports May 12th
-
-
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption Soccer, College Signings, Paul Olsen, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman Baseball, Rock Island Softball, Jeremy Pickrel, PV Tennis and FCA
-
Alleman-Moline Baseball/Softball, Rock Island-UT Softball, Drake Relays Final Day