Whitey’s ranked 17 on list of “World’s 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors”

MOLINE, Illinois -- Whitey's Ice Cream is already well-known and beloved in the Quad City area. But now it's being recognized internationally, having made The Daily Meal's recent list of "The World's 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors."
