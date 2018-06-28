Whitey’s ranked 17 on list of “World’s 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors”

Posted 7:27 am, June 28, 2018, by

MOLINE, Illinois -- Whitey's Ice Cream is already well-known and beloved in the Quad City area. But now it's being recognized internationally, having made The Daily Meal's recent list of "The World's 50 Best Ice Cream Parlors."