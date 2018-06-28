× Suspect charged in Brady Mart vehicle assault

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police have charged 33-year-old Jason Hurt for ramming a vehicle into another one, pushing it into the Brady Mart building at 3100 Brady St. just after midnight on Saturday, June 9th.

No one was injured, but the building and two vehicles sustained significant damage.

Hurt is charged with three counts of assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Criminal Mischief in the 1st degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree.

Hurt had fled the scene when officers arrived the night of the incident, but they followed up by reviewing surveillance video.