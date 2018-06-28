Go
Search
Watch Now:
Good Morning QC
News 8 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WQAD.com
Menu
News
Politics
Traffic
Sports
Lifestyle
Live Cams
WQAD Deals
Contests
Brewed
Weather
65°
65°
Low
75°
High
89°
Fri
79°
98°
Sat
75°
96°
Sun
70°
90°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Here are important ways to stay safe in the extreme heat
Posted 4:22 am, June 28, 2018, by
Eric Sorensen
,
Updated at 05:20AM, June 28, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
×
Here are important ways to stay safe in the extreme heat
Common sense heat tips
Follow WQAD News 8 on Instagram
instagram.com/wqadnews8/
Popular
Galva shooting victim Xavier Hartman previously convicted of “mob action” in assault case
Mother of Galva boy shot and killed after car crash says she doesn’t think it was an accident
UPDATE: Two dead in plane crash in Monmouth identified
Railroad companies desperate for workers offer hiring bonuses up to $25,000
Latest News
Here are important ways to stay safe in the extreme heat
Plan to beef up Davenport school security heads to the Iowa School Budget Review Committee for final approval
Some QC business owners say online sales tax decision could level the playing field
Man who couldn’t swim gives his life to save 5-year-old who fell into California river
Weather
Weather Blog
Afternoon storms could be capable of producing a few tornadoes
Weather
Weather Blog
The Eric Factor: Heat waves more dangerous thanks to ‘Urban Heat Island’
Weather
Weather Blog
Storms take back seat as heat wave builds by week’s end
Weather
Weather Blog
Our first threat of severe storms arrives next week
News
Fire department warns of hoses in summer, posts photo of baby scalded by water
Agriculture
Pride of the Wapsi debuts 2018 strawberry crop in Long Grove, Iowa
News
Athletes take on heat and local brews in Microbrew Mile Series
News
Sports
Athletes compete in 19th Quad City Triathalon despite extreme heat
Weather
Weather Blog
Live weather blog: Follow day three of severe weather here
Weather
Here are a few need-to-knows for this weekend’s coming heat
News
UPDATE: Some Quad City neighborhoods still suffer power outages
News
Beating the summer heat in the Quad Cities
News
In the wake of rain, double rainbows and stunning sunsets
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.