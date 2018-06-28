× Jurors deliberate in Logan Shoemaker trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jurors started deliberations in the Logan Shoemaker trial Thursday morning, June 28.

Police said it all started when Logan Shoemaker tried running over a woman in Davenport before fleeing from police back in September of 2017. Shoemaker allegedly crashed a stolen pickup near Blue Grass then stole a garbage truck.

Police Chief Behning was deploying stop sticks when police said the garbage truck plowed into Chief Behning’s squad vehicle.

Jurors heard from several witnesses during the two-day trial, including Chief Behning and the defendant Logan Shoemaker.

Shoemaker has been charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury, and first-degree robbery.

Jurors began their deliberations shortly after 9 a.m.