Free smoke detector program saves a Moline woman

MOLINE--- Crews from the Moline Fire Department responded to a house fire off 12th avenue and 29th street, Thursday, June 28.

Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel says a dehumidifier caused a small fire in the basement.

One woman was inside the home at the time of the fire. She says she had no idea what happened until she heard her smoke detector go off.

Spiegel says he installed the smoke detectors back in February, after the fire department started the Free Smoke Detector program.

“This is a great feeling it gives your goose bumps it’s like wow they actually worked. I hate to see anybody have a house fire just to prove that they do work. But this is a perfect example of why people need smoke detectors,” says Spiegel.

The Moline Fire Department has installed more than 600 smoke detectors in Moline with the help of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross also offer free smoke detectors all year.

