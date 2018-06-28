FEMA could help Bettendorf rescue homeowners from rising insurance costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - The city of Bettendorf is waiting to hear back from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about a grant that could help rescue homeowners from rising home insurance costs.

In some areas of the city, flood insurance costs are rising at a rate of 10-15 percent per year.

The grant would provide the city money to buy homes from homeowners.

Near the corner of Parkway Drive and Greenway Drive, there are several empty lots.

That's because, in the past, the city has used smaller grants to buy out homes that struggled in the flood zone.

Now, the city has applied for a big grant, that would allow them to buy out up to 100 homes and rescue homeowners from rising flood insurance costs.

"Many of these folks have actually told me `my flood insurance is costing me more per month than my loan for the house is." said Community Development Director John Soenksen.

In total, more than 10 lots have already been claimed by the city, but the city says it is time to take more serious action.

With the help of a FEMA grant, the city could demolish up to 100 homes in the flood risk area.

"The whole goal of FEMA having this program is they don`t want to have a problem where they get rid of today and in ten years somebody builds another home and they have the problem all over again." said Soenksen

A move that residents have been asking the city about for some time now.

"They`re the ones saying we can`t afford the insurance anymore, were tired of dealing with the flooding issues. Every time we have a major rain issue we don`t know if we have to start moving our stuff into the attic." said Soenksen.