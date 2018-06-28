× E-sports, virtual reality gaming center coming to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A “first-of-its-kind” gaming center has started putting up new walls in an old warehouse on 2nd Street in Davenport.

Paradigm is a company started by Steve Grubbs, who also owns victorystore.com and Victory Enterprises. The facility will combine e-sports, virtual reality and free-roam virtual reality for gamers, educators and companies. Free-roam virtual reality allows people to move around a space freely to experience a virtual world.

The facility will host gaming tournaments. The first will be a Fortnite tournament in early August. The Paradigm team said it will also organize high school and collegiate e-sports tournaments.

Grubbs said there are major e-sports or virtual reality centers in big cities like Houston and Las Vegas, but the Davenport center will be the first in the world to combine all these platforms.

The Paradigm team expects to be open for Bix Weekend.