CHEF SCOTT: Grilled scallion chicken

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Check your refrigerator!

"You know I had a little left over chicken last night and I thought, 'What the heck. I'm going to go into my refrigerator and find some stuff'," said Chef Brad Scott, head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"And lo and behold I found scallions."

So the Chef found a recipe he thikns you're going to like.

1. Shred grilled chicken into pieces, chopping into 1/4 pieces

2. Add 3 Tbsp of cooking oil to a warming wok

3. Add chicken to the wok

4. Add 1 Tbsp brown sugar

5. Add 2 Tbsp soy sauce

6. Add 1 tsp curry powder

7. Add 1 Tbsp cut cilantro

8. Add a few sprigs of thyme

9. Add cut up scallions with cut up ginger and onions

10. Keep stirring to mix the flavors

11. Add 1 tsp corn starch

12. Add jalapeno pepper for heat

13. Add a clove of crushed garlic at the end

14. Serve with rice

"And it's just as easy as that," said Chef Scott.

"Enjoy."