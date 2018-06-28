× Active shooter at a Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Report: Multiple people shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

According to an article by the Capital Gazette, a Gazette reporter said multiple people had been shot.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

No other information is known at this time.