A little flooding won’t stop Red, White and Boom festivities

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A little minor flooding isn’t going to interrupt Davenport’s big Independence Day celebration, Red, White and Boom.

Event organizers say despite rising water – some of which could be seen spilling through the slits in the LeClaire Park floodwall on Thursday, June 28 – the show will go on as planned on July 3. However, LeClaire Park will no longer be available as a viewing area. Instead, viewing spots are available at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport and Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

Because parking is limited, organizers urge attendees to use area parking ramps.

Entrance to Modern Woodmen is free, and the Quad City River Bandits will be providing kid-friendly activities. There will also be live music by Rude Punch, the 34th Army band, Sidewinder, before and after the fireworks.

At Schwiebert Park there will be food vendors, inflatable kid activities and a beer garden sponsored by Bent River Brewery.

COUNTRY Financial is presenting The Country Couch Potatoes at 5 p.m., followed by the Metropolitan Youth Program Drill Team of Rock Island with Smooth Groove starting at 7:00 p.m.

Modern Woodmen and Schwiebert Park, will both host ceremonies with a proclamation highlighting the Rock Island Arsenal, those who are serving and those who have served in our nation’s military.