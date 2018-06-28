×

Definitely feeling some of the heat and humidity out there as upper 80s we’ve been noticing are feeling well into the 90s this afternoon.

Temperatures overnight won’t drop that much as lows will be around the mid 70s. That will set the tone for even higher temperatures and added moisture in the air. Still expecting mid to upper 90s both Friday and Saturday with heat index values likely surpassing 110 degrees in a few spots.

Remember, this is tough on the body, and if you plan on being outside for a long period of time make sure to properly hydrate and take time in the shade or air conditioner.

Afterwards, this hot dome of air will briefly retreat resulting in a few showers and thunderstorms by Sunday morning.

We’ll then look for highs pushing the lower 90s once again as we head toward the 4th of July.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

