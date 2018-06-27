× Rock Island house catches fire

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Rock Island Fire Department responded to a house fire on 2044 36th St. on Wednesday, June 27.

The call came at 4:30 and revealed a fire in the attic with smoke coming out of both sides of the house. Fire fighters say no one was in the house, but they were able to rescue a dog named Dipstick.

Crews are currently searching for hot spots, and a fire marshal is on the way to start an investigation.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if the owners can get back inside today, due to possible smoke damage.

(Dipstick the dog was in the house at the time of the fire)