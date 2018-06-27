Quad-City Quilts of Valor receives funds from the Three Degree Guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Pospisil from Eriksen Chevrolet was on-hand to present a check for $460 for the May Three Degree Guarantee to Quad-City Quilts of Valor.

Accepting the check were Dennis Zahrt, Terry Austin, Janet Zahrt and Clayton Peterson from Quad-City Quilts of Valor.

Quad-City Quilts of Valor is a volunteer group that makes and presents quilts to Quad-City veterans. In 2017, they presented 257 quilts to veterans across the Quad-Cities. The group is affiliated with the national Quilts of Valor organization.

