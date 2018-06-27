In the wake of rain, double rainbows and stunning sunsets

It was a gray, gloomy and rainy day most of Tuesday across the WQAD viewing area. But right around dusk, the clouds broke up and a massive rainbow appeared in the sky, at times as a relatively rare double rainbow. This was followed by a spectacularly colorful sunset.

We got many pictures of both the rainbow and the sunset from viewers, a few of which we are sharing in the gallery below.

Rain chances going forward are diminishing as we head into the weekend, but it’s going to get hot! Major heat is on track both Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 90 and heat index values in the 100-110 degree range. Saturday night could bring a return of some storms.