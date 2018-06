In the wake of rain, double rainbows and stunning sunsets

It was a gray, gloomy and rainy day most of Tuesday across the WQAD viewing area. But right around dusk, the clouds broke up and a massive rainbow appeared in the sky, at times as a relatively rare double rainbow. This was followed by a spectacularly colorful sunset.

We got many pictures of both the rainbow and the sunset from viewers, a few of which we are sharing in the gallery below.

Rain chances going forward are diminishing as we head into the weekend, but it’s going to get hot!┬áMajor heat is on track both Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 90 and heat index values in the 100-110 degree range. Saturday night could bring a return of some storms.