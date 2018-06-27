Having hooked Iowans' sweet tooths in Coralville and West Des Moines, the Hurts Donut Company plans to establish a new fan base in the Quad Cities this fall. An exact grand opening date has not been indicated yet. Hurts Donut Co. made the announcement on social media yesterday.
Hurts Donut coming to Quad Cities this fall
