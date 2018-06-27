Hurts Donut coming to Quad Cities this fall

Having hooked Iowans' sweet tooths in Coralville and West Des Moines, the Hurts Donut Company plans to establish a new fan base in the Quad Cities this fall. An exact grand opening date has not been indicated yet. Hurts Donut Co. made the announcement on social media yesterday.